Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Kabuki actor Ennosuke indicted over assisting in parents' suicide

0 Comments
TOKYO

Popular Japanese kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, is suspected of giving his mother Nobuko, 75, and his father Hiroyuki, 76, known as kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro, an excessive amount of sleeping drugs on May 17, resulting in their deaths, according to the indictment.

Investigative sources believe that Ennosuke, who was found collapsed alongside his parents at their home in Tokyo on May 18, also intended to commit suicide.

The incident occurred on the same day that a weekly magazine published a report detailing Ennosuke's alleged involvement in cases of bullying and sexual abuse, including instances involving actors and staff in his theater collective.

"A weekly magazine report prompted us to hold a family meeting, and we decided to say goodbye," he was quoted by an investigative source as saying.

Ennosuke's manager found the parents collapsed in their home's second-floor living room around 10:15 a.m. on May 18, police have said.

Ennosuke, who was conscious but in a hazy condition, was taken to the hospital, where he remained until his initial arrest on June 27 in connection with the death of his mother. He was served a fresh arrest warrant on July 18 over the death of his father.

Ennosuke began his career in the early 1980s and is considered a major figure in the Kabuki world. He has also appeared in several popular television series.

He also featured in a series of "Super Kabuki" plays, a new genre of kabuki that combines traditional performance with modern theater effects and music, attracting attention for his role in one based on the manga "One Piece."

After the play achieved major commercial success, he announced that he would be involved in another production based on the popular "Demon Slayer" series in 2024.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel