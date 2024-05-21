 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Pakutaso
crime

Kanagawa woman arrested for calling police 1,200 times in 8 days, saying 'Merry Christmas, Die!'

0 Comments
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Harassing phone calls are a problem around the world, but over the years, Japan has seen some particularly staggering cases of them. Repeated calls totaling in the thousands have occurred in time frames that make you wonder when the offenders find time to eat and sleep.

Even more peculiar is that a usual target of these relentless callers are the police themselves. The latest such incident led to the arrest on May 15 of a 55-year-old woman in Kanagawa Prefecture on suspicion of obstructing business.

According to the police, the woman called roughly 1,200 times over an eight-day span from Dec 20 to 27. Each call was reportedly full of abusive shouts to the effect of “Why are you even here?” and “Merry Christmas, die!”

Upon her arrest, the woman was unsurprisingly uncooperative, simply telling police that she didn’t remember anything. On the contrary, readers of the news will remember what she said for a long time to come, according to online comments.

“Merry Christmas, die! Ha! I love it.”

“I’m totally going to use that on Twitter.”

“Perfect choice of words.”

“It’s both cheerful and rude.”

“She should have stopped at 1,100 times.”

“She sounds like a real tsundere.”

“If only she could use that power for good.”

“Why does it take the police so long to arrest someone after getting 1,200 calls in eight days?”

There’s no one clear answer to that last question, but according to Very Best Law Firm, which wrote extensively about the ins and outs of nuisance calls on their website, it seems mostly a matter of motivation. Once the police make an arrest, they have 23 days to build a case to submit to the public prosecutor. In that time, they have to establish that the woman significantly obstructed their business and acted maliciously rather than being affected by mental instability. And even if they do that, prosecutors are said to defer cases about 57 percent of the time if the suspect shows remorse or pays compensation, rendering the entire investigation somewhat meaningless.

So, on the first day of 150 calls, the police have to ask themselves if it’s really worth following up on, especially since they themselves are the victim rather than a private citizen. It might save a lot of time to just let her get it out of her system and if she doesn’t, the more days she calls the stronger their obstruction of business case becomes, making the investigation more worthwhile anyway.

However, if these types of abusive call blitzes become more prominent – which they appear to be – the police and prosecutors might take more aggressive tactics to deal with it in the future.

Source: Yomiuri Online, Otaku.com, Very Best

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Saitama man arrested for calling police 2,060 times in 9 days to yell at them

-- Saitama senior arrested after calling telecom provider 24,000 times to complain

-- Foreigner attempts to fend off six Japanese police officers at Tokyo Starbucks 【Video】

© SoraNews24

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel