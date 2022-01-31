Karaoke bar operator arrested for making threats to get coronavirus relief funds

Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of making threatening phone calls to receive government coronavirus relief money for his karaoke bar.

According to police, Masanobu Yamada made three phone calls to a COVID-19 financial aid call center on Jan 26-27, in which he threatened that if his savings ran out, he would “spread gasoline and forcibly take a great number of victims with him [in death],” Sankei Shimbun reported.

He added that “elementary school children” would be involved in this alleged arson and mass killing. Moreover, Yamada said he would write in his suicide note that the attack occurred due to “the lack of progress taken in inspecting his coronavirus-relief cash application.”

An employee at the call center contacted police on the afternoon of Jan 28 about the threatening calls. Phone records and recorded conversation contents helped police trace Yamada.

