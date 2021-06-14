Karaoke parlor owner murdered in Osaka

Police in Osaka have identified the body of a woman found dead in a karaoke parlor as the 25-year-old woman who owned it.

According to police, the body of Mayuko Inada was found at around 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the Gomachan karaoke parlor on the fifth floor of a commercial building in Tenjinbashi, Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said she had been stabbed several times in the chest and neck and was declared dead at the scene.

A male friend of Inada, worried at not having heard from her, went to the building on Monday and spoke to a woman who runs a coffee shop on the first floor. The woman, who was also a close friend of the Inada, has a master key to the karaoke parlor. She and the man went up to the fifth floor and let themselves into the locked karaoke parlor. After finding Inada’s body, the woman called 110.

No weapon was found at the scene of the crime. Police said there was only one entrance to the karaoke parlor.

Police said building surveillance camera footage showed Inada going into the building at around 5 p.m. on June 11 but there is no footage showing her leaving the building.

Police are questioning other tenants in the building and trying to find out who was in the karaoke parlor on June 11.

Local media on Tuesday quoted a friend of Inada as saying that opening the karaoke parlor had been her dream. The parlor opened in January.

