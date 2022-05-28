Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kawasaki school holds service for victims of 2019 stabbing spree

KAWASAKI

A memorial service was held Saturday at a private elementary school in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, to mark three years since two people were killed and 18 others injured by a knife-wielding man as they waited at a bus stop.

Caritas Elementary School held a mass for the victims, while local residents placed flowers at the bus stop where the attack occurred, Kyodo News reported.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on May 28, 2019, near a park about 250 meters from Noborito Station. The attacker, Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, carrying two knives, approached the children waiting at the bus stop, yelling "I'm gonna kill you.”

He stabbed to death Hanako Kuribayashi, an 11-year-old student of the school, and Satoshi Oyama, the 39-year-old father of another student. Eighteen other children and their parents were also injured, Kyodo reported. Iwasaki then stabbed himself in the neck and died later in hospital.

It would have been worse if he had an AR-15.

