Kawasaki school holds service for victims of 2019 stabbing spree

KAWASAKI

A memorial service was held Tuesday at a private elementary school in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, to mark five years since two people were killed and 18 others injured by a knife-wielding man as they waited at a bus stop.

Caritas Elementary School held a mass for the victims, while local residents placed flowers at the bus stop where the attack occurred, Kyodo News reported.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on May 28, 2019, near a park about 250 meters from Noborito Station. The attacker, Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, carrying two knives, approached the children waiting at the bus stop, yelling "I'm gonna kill you.”

He stabbed to death Hanako Kuribayashi, an 11-year-old student of the school, and Satoshi Oyama, the 39-year-old father of another student. Eighteen other children and their parents were also injured. Iwasaki then stabbed himself in the neck and died later in hospital.

A man in his 30s who comes every year to place flowers told NHK, "I come every year to help in some small way so that the memory of what happened doesn't fade away.''

At the memorial mass, attended by around 350 people including bereaved family members, school principal Takuji Ono said, "Five years have passed, but the regret and sadness are still felt. The pace of recovery is different for everyone, and we will continue providing support that is tailored to each child."

