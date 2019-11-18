Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Keio University professor arrested for stealing women’s underwear

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 56-year-old professor at Keio University on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear.

According to police, the suspect, Seimei Shiratori, stole a bra and panties from a balcony clothesline on the first floor of an apartment building in Ichikawa at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

He was seen stealing the underwear by the 38-year-old woman’s husband who chased him and caught him, while the woman called 110.

According to Keio University’s home page, Shiratori has been teaching in the Department of Applied Physics and Physico-Informatics of the Science and Engineering Faculty since 2014.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-free Mikan Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Kinosaki Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo