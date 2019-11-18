Keio University professor arrested for stealing women’s underwear

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 56-year-old professor at Keio University on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear.

According to police, the suspect, Seimei Shiratori, stole a bra and panties from a balcony clothesline on the first floor of an apartment building in Ichikawa at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

He was seen stealing the underwear by the 38-year-old woman’s husband who chased him and caught him, while the woman called 110.

According to Keio University’s home page, Shiratori has been teaching in the Department of Applied Physics and Physico-Informatics of the Science and Engineering Faculty since 2014.

