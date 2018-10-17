Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Keio University student arrested for alleged sexual assault, claims he was drunk

YOKOHAMA

A 22-year-old male student from Keio University, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Yokohama last month, has denied the charge, claiming he was intoxicated at the time.

Yota Watanabe, a resident of Tokyo’s Minato Ward, is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman for about 20 minutes on the stairwell of a multi-tenant building in Yokohama’s Nishi Ward at around 4 a.m. on Sept 29, Fuji TV reported.

Immediately after the incident took place, a police patrol saw Watanabe kicking the woman on the street after she had broken free and ran about 15o meters away from where she was accosted, and detained him.

The victim, who lives in Kawasaki, and Watanabe did not know each other and were drinking separately with different groups before the incident took place, police said. Watanabe was quoted by police as saying, “I can’t recall anything because I was drunk at the time.”

Watanabe was an entrant in the 2016 Mr Keio Contest, an event whose winners are determined via online voting.

Double the sentence for anyone willing to offer up this excuse rather than own their actions.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Sounds like a politician or police officer in the making! He needs to add the coveted, "...and don't remember" at the end first, though.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

smithinjapan ... You nailed it.

Yet another 'Cat hit by car' headline ... or are Keio students held to higher standards than mere mortals because ... uh ... because ... higher moral standards were part of the entrance exam?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If this case makes it to trial I would be shocked.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

