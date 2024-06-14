Key figure in Tochigi burned bodies case faces murder charge

A man was served with a fresh arrest warrant Friday on suspicion of murdering his partner's parents whose bodies were found burned in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, in April, with police believing he ordered the crime.

Seiha Sekine, 32, is among six men who have already been arrested for allegedly damaging and abandoning the corpses of the couple. Ryo Maeda, 36, who managed the property at which the couple are believed to have been killed, was also served with a fresh arrest warrant on suspicion of murder Friday.

Sekine, the common-law husband of a daughter of the couple, worked as a manager at the company that ran their restaurant business. He appears to have fallen out with the pair over the direction of the firm, investigative sources said.

According to the sources, Sekine and Maeda, an acquaintance, are suspected of involvement in the killings of Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, in the garage of a vacant home in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward between the night of April 15 and the early hours of April 16.

The case came to light after the victims' bodies were discovered on a riverbank in Nasu in Tochigi Prefecture on April 16.

One of the suspects, Hikaru Sasaki, 28, has said he was asked by Sekine to kill the couple and was told to look for others to carry out the crime, according to the so. He said he received about 1 million yen in return.

The other suspects are Ryoken Hirayama, a 25-year-old who allegedly acted as an intermediary, and Kirato Wakayama, 20, and Kang Gwang Gi, 21, who are suspected of fatally strangling the couple.

