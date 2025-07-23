Senior 'Luffy' crime group member gets 20 years over robberies

A Tokyo court on Wednesday sentenced a senior figure in a crime ring that orchestrated robberies across Japan from the Philippines to 20 years in prison, marking the first conviction of a leading member.

Tomonobu Kojima, 47, was convicted of assisting in a robbery and other crimes remotely directed by the group, whose members used monikers such as "Luffy," the name of a popular manga character, and recruited perpetrators via social media.

The trial at the Tokyo District Court focused on Kojima's role in the group. Although he admitted to the charges at the first hearing in early July, he said his role was merely that of a "handyman."

Presiding Judge Masamichi Itatsu ruled that Kojima had a very important role in enabling the crimes, citing that he introduced applicants for lucrative but shady "part-time jobs" multiple times to other senior members, including Yuki Watanabe, 41, at their request to recruit people to carry out the robberies.

Itatsu said strict punishment was necessary due to his involvement in "a new type of crime" that not only endangers public safety but also kept producing many perpetrators by discarding them after use.

Prosecutors had sought a 23-year sentence, while Kojima's defense counsel had sought 11 years on the basis that his involvement was limited.

According to the ruling, Kojima introduced people recruited to carry out robberies to Toshiya Fujita, 41, another senior group member, in cases between October and December of 2022.

Kojima in 2019 also conspired with Kiyoto Imamura, 41, who is believed to have used the "Luffy" pseudonym, to pose as a Financial Services Agency official to steal bank cards to illicitly withdraw a total of 15 million yen ($102,000), as well as stealing some 38 million yen in cash, the ruling said.

The three other senior group members have been indicted for allegedly giving instructions to their subordinates in eight main robbery cases. Trial dates for the three have yet to be decided.

The crime ring is suspected of being involved in more than 50 cases of robbery, theft and other crimes across 14 prefectures. The robberies shocked Japan, where violent crime is rare.

All four men were deported from the Philippines in February 2023. They are suspected of issuing instructions for the eight robberies on the encrypted messaging app Telegram while being held at a Manila immigration facility before their deportation.

