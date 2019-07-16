Killer's sentence unchanged despite new mental illness diagnosis

A Japanese high court on Tuesday handed a 16-year sentence to a man who killed an elementary school student in 2015, imposing the same punishment as a lower court despite a new mental assessment finding he suffers from a different condition than initially diagnosed.

The Osaka High Court issued the sentence to Oshu Nakamura, 26, for fatally stabbing 11-year-old neighbor Toshi Morita with a knife near their homes in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture, in February 2015, while scrapping the lower court ruling, with Presiding Judge Makoto Wada calling it "inconsistent."

Based on the latest assessment that concluded Nakamura has a mild autism spectrum disorder, the court ruled he was able to discern right from wrong and could be held criminally responsible.

But it decided to impose the same 16-year sentence "after comparing sentences in similar cases" and respecting the lay judges' decision at the first trial, the judge said.

Morita's family reacted sharply to the ruling at a press conference.

"There is no way I can accept the fact that (the court) recognized the defendant as fully competent to bear responsibility and still handed down such a ruling," the boy's father said.

The 71-year-old had previously said he could not accept the initial sentence as it was far shorter than the 25 years sought by the prosecution.

In March 2017, the Wakayama District Court ruled Nakamura could not be held responsible for his actions because of symptoms of schizophrenia or diminished capacity due to paranoia he was suffering at the time of the incident.

His condition was determined through a psychiatric assessment conducted prior to indictment.

Both the Wakayama District Public Prosecutors' Office and Nakamura's defense appealed the ruling.

Morita was attacked in a vacant lot a few hundred meters from his school as he was on his way home at 4 p.m. on Feb 5, 2015. He died from multiple stab wounds. His DNA was found in bloodstains on a knife found in Nakamura's home as well as in bloodstains on a shoe box in the closet of his bedroom.

A local resident saw a man running away from the boy after the attack and called 119. Police arrested Nakamura, who lived about 150 meters from the scene of the murder, as he fit the description of the man seen running away.

Nakamura lived with his parents and was reclusive, although some neighbors recalled seeing him in front of his house occasionally swinging a bamboo sword. He also chased school kids with an umbrella in January of that year.

