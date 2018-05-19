Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Kindergarten employee arrested for abusing 5-year-old boy

0 Comments
IBARAKI

A 37-year-old woman who works at a kindergarten in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of abusing a five-year-old boy, police said Saturday.

According to police, Yuka Yamanaka grabbed the boy by the arm, pulled him from his chair and then dragged him out of a classroom and along the floor in a hallway at the kindergarten last Thursday morning, Fuji TV reported.

Another member of the staff saw the incident and notified police.

The boy did not suffer any serious injuries, police said, adding that Yamanaka has denied the charge.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku