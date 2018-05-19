Kindergarten employee arrested for abusing 5-year-old boy

A 37-year-old woman who works at a kindergarten in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of abusing a five-year-old boy, police said Saturday.

According to police, Yuka Yamanaka grabbed the boy by the arm, pulled him from his chair and then dragged him out of a classroom and along the floor in a hallway at the kindergarten last Thursday morning, Fuji TV reported.

Another member of the staff saw the incident and notified police.

The boy did not suffer any serious injuries, police said, adding that Yamanaka has denied the charge.

© Japan Today