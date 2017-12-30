Kindergarten teacher arrested for abusing 2-year-old boy

Police in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old kindergarten teacher for abusing a two-year-old boy.

According to police, the teacher, Emiko Okada, abused the boy at Megumi kindergarten and daycare center at around 9:20 a.m. on Dec 27, by grabbing both his cheeks, slapping him, and throwing him to the floor, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The boy’s mother noticed bruises behind his ears when she brought him home. The boy also told his mother one of the teachers had hit him. On Dec 28, the boy was taken to hospital where doctors said he had suffered internal bleeding and that his injury will take about two weeks to heal.

The child’s parents made inquiries at the kindergarten and called police on Friday. Surveillance camera footage showed Okada shaking the boy.

Police said Okada, who was arrested on Saturday, has admitted abusing the boy and quoted her as saying she did it to discipline him because he wouldn’t follow the rules.

The kindergarten said they are cooperating with police to see if any other children might have been abused by Okada.

