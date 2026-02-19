 Japan Today
Library attack
Photo shows a public library in the city of Fukuoka shortly after a knife attack on Thursday night. Image: Kyodo
crime

Knife attack at Fukuoka public library leaves 3 injured

1 Comment
FUKUOKA

A man attacked three people with a knife at a public library in Fukuoka on Thursday, leaving them injured but not in life-threatening condition, police said.

The police arrested Tatsuo Yoshii, a 61-year-old resident of the city, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Yoshii is alleged to have slashed the neck of a 50-year-old woman at the city's main library in Sawara Ward at around 7:50 p.m., among other allegations. The two other victims are male, in their 70s and 80s, respectively.

The woman and one of the men were library users and the other man was a security guard, the police said, adding that none of the three are believed to have known the suspect.

1 Comment
Praying for a quick recovery of the three victims.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

