Knife-wielding boy arrested after threatening elementary school girl

Police in Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he threatened an elementary school girl with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Tuesday as the girl and a classmate were walking home from school, Fuji TV reported. The teenage suspect approached the girls from behind, brandishing a knife with a blade measuring 18.5 centimeters in length.

After he grabbed one of the girls, her friend pressed her pocket security alarm and sought help from a nearby resident who called 110. A male passerby managed to subdue the boy until police arrived.

Police said the girl was not injured during the incident. They quoted the suspect as saying he wanted to kill the girl.

