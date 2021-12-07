Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Knife-wielding boy arrested after threatening elementary school girl

0 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he threatened an elementary school girl with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Tuesday as the girl and a classmate were walking home from school, Fuji TV reported. The teenage suspect approached the girls from behind, brandishing a knife with a blade measuring 18.5 centimeters in length.

After he grabbed one of the girls, her friend pressed her pocket security alarm and sought help from a nearby resident who called 110. A male passerby managed to subdue the boy until police arrived.

Police said the girl was not injured during the incident. They quoted the suspect as saying he wanted to kill the girl.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo