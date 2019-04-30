Knife-wielding man arrested after barging into koban, demanding money

Police subdue a man outside a koban in front of Sensoji temple on Monday.

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 63-year-old man after he barged into a koban (police box), wielded a fruit knife and demanded money.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. at the koban in front of the Kaminarimon gate at Sensoji temple, Fuji TV reported. Two police officers subdued the suspect, Masashi Akama, in front of a crowd of tourists.

Police said Akama repeatedly yelled: “Give me money” after he entered the koban. After police ordered him to throw down the knife, Akama tossed it out onto the street and was then subdued.

Police said he had only 78 yen on him when he was arrested.

