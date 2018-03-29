Knife-wielding man arrested after entering Nagoya Bar Association building

A 46-year-old unemployed man wielding a knife was arrested after he entered the Aichi Bar Association building in Nagoya.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the building in Naka Ward, Fuji TV reported.Yoshikatsu Ushimura threatened a female office worker on the second floor.

Police were called and arrested Ishimura on a charge of threatening violence. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to police reports, Ushimura had previously visited the bar association to consult with a lawyer about his salary at a former workplace.

