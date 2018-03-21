Knife-wielding man arrested at JR Shinjuku Station

A 25-year-old man wielding a knife was arrested at Tokyo’s JR Shinjuku Station on Wednesday.

Station authorities called 110 just after 3:40 p.m. and said that a man was waving a knife near the ticket gates of the station’s east exit, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived, they subdued the male suspect, who was carrying a fruit knife with a 13-cm-long blade, and arrested him for violating the Sword and Firearms Control Law.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, is unemployed and lives in Tokyo. He was quoted by police as saying, “I was irritated because I couldn’t find a job and have been fighting with my family, so I wanted to go to jail.”

© Japan Today