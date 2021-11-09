Knife-wielding man arrested at Miyagi childcare facility says he intended to kill children

Police in Tome, Miyagi Prefectures have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man after he was caught trespassing and brandishing a knife at a childcare facility.
According to police, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday at Toyosato Nursery School, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Wataru Otsuki, was seen wandering around near the outer entrance by an employee. After deciding his movements were suspicious, staff moved the children inside the facility.
Several staff members then called out to Otsuki who suddenly climbed over the fence and entered the premises. Carrying a knife with a 12-cm-long blade, Otsuki ran toward an employee. He was held down by several staff members until police arrived. No students or staff were injured.
Police said Otsuki told them he intended to kill the children and hopefully be given the death sentence.© Japan Today
Kniknaknokkaer
Just kill yourself then coward! Great work by the staff there, they should be recognised.
Thomas Goodtime
Vile.
There are some awful people around at the moment.
Fuzzy
Well done to the staff for preventing a tragedy.
We need to bring back corporal punishment for cases like this to deter other cowards from thinking this is a good way to end their lives.
xamurai
Killing spree in Japan has become a norm every week...
Paul
This is the second person in a week that wonts to get a death penalty. Maybe police should start offering it as a service, might stop people getting hurt.
John-San
Thanks Japan for your strict firearm laws. As sure as shite if this nutter could get hold of a firearm there would have been many children shot.
Mr Kipling
How about offering free charcoal briquettes and advice on how to use them to those who want "the death penalty". Or maybe better still, mental health advice?
blue
And yesterday we have an article about a guy who is either:
.a sadist
.a psycho
.both
who is let free to roam around.
Won't be surprised if he gets himself a Joker make-up and gets on a train with a knife one of these days...
Japan does not seem to be too good at prevention, eh?
mph-1212
If getting a death sentence is going to motivate someone to kill innocent people, just get rid of the death penalty. Life in prison is severe enough, with the option to hang yourself of course.
Garthgoyle
What jail sentence would this individual get? While his intentions were murder, he didn't have the chance. At 31 y/o, even if he got 8 years, he'd be out still young and able to try the same thing again.
Tokyo-m
Safe Japan.
marcelito
Just kill yourself then coward! Great work by the staff there, they should be recognised.
Couldn't agree more with this comment. Well done to the staff, this idiot coward should just jump off a sea cliff somewhere and leave the kids out of it.
David
He has already irreversibly changed the lives of every person associated with that childcare facility. An absolutely traumatic situation, and some people will never overcome that trauma. Sick and evil.