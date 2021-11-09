Knife-wielding man arrested at Miyagi childcare facility says he intended to kill children

Police in Tome, Miyagi Prefectures have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man after he was caught trespassing and brandishing a knife at a childcare facility.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday at Toyosato Nursery School, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Wataru Otsuki, was seen wandering around near the outer entrance by an employee. After deciding his movements were suspicious, staff moved the children inside the facility.

Several staff members then called out to Otsuki who suddenly climbed over the fence and entered the premises. Carrying a knife with a 12-cm-long blade, Otsuki ran toward an employee. He was held down by several staff members until police arrived. No students or staff were injured.

Police said Otsuki told them he intended to kill the children and hopefully be given the death sentence.

