Knife-wielding man arrested at ward office in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA

Police arrested a knife-wielding man at the Naka Ward office in Yokohama on Thursday.

According to police, Shigenori Kasai, 50, who is unemployed, came into the ward office at around 10:40 a.m., Fuji TV reported. He went up to the third floor consultation center for living support. After speaking with a staff member, he jumped up on the counter, started yelling and waving a knife. An employee called 110 to report the incident.

Before police arrived, several male employees subdued the man; however, one of them received minor cuts to his finger in the struggle.

