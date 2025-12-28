 Japan Today
Knife-wielding man arrested for robbing convenience store in Yamagata Prefecture

YAMAGATA

Police in Hofu City, Yamagata Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man with no fixed address on suspicion of threatening a convenience store clerk with a knife and stealing earphones and other items.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, NTV reported. Police said the man pointed a knife at the 65-year-old woman behind the counter and said “I'll kill you if you don't give me your money.”

The man stole earphones, drink and an ice cream but the store employee refused to hand over any money.  

Another employee called 110. Police arrived and arrested the man who was loitering in a park about 900 meters away from the store.

There were no customers in the store at the time, and no employees were injured.

