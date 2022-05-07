Knife-wielding man arrested in ex-girlfriend's apartment

Police in Sapporo on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man for unauthorized entry into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred in Toyohira Ward at around 12:10 a.m., Hokkaido TV reported. Police said a woman in her 20s showed up at a koban (police box) and said her ex-boyfriend was in her apartment, and had a knife.

The woman told police that on Saturday night, she and her former boyfriend, who is a university student, had exchanged messages on Line in which he said he was going to come over to her apartment, after which she told him not to.

Not knowing what to do, the woman told police she went outside for awhile to see if she could spot her ex-boyfriend coming. When she went back to her apartment, she found him inside. He said he had used a duplicate key to get in.

Then the woman ran for help to the koban. Police went to the apartment and arrested the man.

Police said the couple had recently broken up and quoted the man as saying he came to the woman’s apartment because he only wanted to talk to her.

