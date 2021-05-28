Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Knife-wielding man caught on school grounds sent to prosecutors

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama sent a 52-year-old unemployed man to prosecutors on Saturday after he was arrested for trespassing on school grounds, while wielding a knife.

The incident occurred at an elementary school in Sakae Ward at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police received a call saying there was a man with a knife on the premises. Police rushed to the scene and subdued Taro Ichikawa, a nearby resident. No one was injured.

Ichikawa, who was brandishing a knife with a 17-cm-long blade, was arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. 

Police quoted Ichikawa as saying the children were making too much noise.

Thankfully no children were hurt and throw the crazy offender into the gulags

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Police quoted Ichikawa as saying the children were making too much noise.

I guess they were interrupting his mid afternoon nap. Get a job! I got two, you can’t get one?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ooops, my kitchen is now full of swords and firearms. Since today, after that redefinition of knives. lol

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

