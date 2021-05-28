Knife-wielding man caught on school grounds sent to prosecutors

Police in Yokohama sent a 52-year-old unemployed man to prosecutors on Saturday after he was arrested for trespassing on school grounds, while wielding a knife.

The incident occurred at an elementary school in Sakae Ward at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police received a call saying there was a man with a knife on the premises. Police rushed to the scene and subdued Taro Ichikawa, a nearby resident. No one was injured.

Ichikawa, who was brandishing a knife with a 17-cm-long blade, was arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Police quoted Ichikawa as saying the children were making too much noise.

© Japan Today