Knife-wielding man robs woman of ¥2.3 million in Kanagawa parking lot

A man wielding a knife stole ¥2.3 million in cash from a woman in her 30s in the parking lot of her apartment building in Nakai, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Kyodo News reported that the woman was not injured.

Police said the woman, who is self-employed, told them she was about to get into her car when the man came up behind her and threatened her with a knife. He stole an envelope containing the cash.

Police said the suspect is described as being 175 centimeters tall and was wearing black clothing from head to toe and a black face mask.

Police said they are questioning the woman about who might have known she had that much cash on her at the time.

