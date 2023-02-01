Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Knife-wielding man robs woman of ¥2.3 million in Kanagawa parking lot

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

A man wielding a knife stole ¥2.3 million in cash from a woman in her 30s in the parking lot of her apartment building in Nakai, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Kyodo News reported that the woman was not injured.

Police said the woman, who is self-employed, told them she was about to get into her car when the man came up behind her and threatened her with a knife. He stole an envelope containing the cash.

Police said the suspect is described as being 175 centimeters tall and was wearing black clothing from head to toe and a black face mask.  

Police said they are questioning the woman about who might have known she had that much cash on her at the time.

2 Comments
Sounds like she potentially could have been in on this!

Self employed and carrying a big wad of cash that would only happen randomly. Insurance job for sure!

politician r still retarded in thinking bt criminals are evolving 10 times faster here

Cameras at the apartment should make it easy to find the person. Also, it seems suspicious. She might be in on it, or it is someone that knows her.

