Knife-wielding man shot after attacking police officer in Kyoto

A 35-year-old man wielding a knife wounded a police officer and was then shot in the shoulder by the officer in Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on a street at around 1:25 p.m. Sankei Shimbun reported that a police koban received a call from a passerby stating that a man brandishing a knife was walking nearby.

One officer went to the scene. Police said the suspect, identified as Katsutoshi Hiramatsu, attacked the police officer with a kitchen knife, despite being told not to move, Sankei Shimbun reported. The officer, who received cuts to his left arm and face, backed off and drew his gun. He fired one warning shot in the air and another that hit Hiramatsu in the right shoulder.

The wounded policeman and three other police officers subdued Hiramatsu. He was taken to hospital where police said his wound is not life-threatening.

Police said Hiramatsu has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and obstructing police in the performance of their duty.

