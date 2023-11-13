Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police examine the area near an apartment complex in Osaka where a woman was injured and a knife-carrying man was shot by an officer on Monday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Knife-wielding man shot by police after Osaka apartment quarrel

OSAKA

A police officer used his handgun to shoot a man wielding two kitchen knives on Monday in Osaka after an altercation at an apartment building in which a woman was injured.

The man, identified as Koji Matsumoto, 58, was conscious when he was taken to hospital after a bullet hit his right flank, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of violation of the swords and firearms control law.

The police received an emergency call at around 6 a.m. saying that a man and woman were quarreling at an apartment building in Suminoe Ward. Matsumoto apparently slashed the woman, who was in her 70s, during the dispute, the police said, adding that she suffered head injuries but was conscious.

One of the three officers who rushed to the scene warned the suspect to drop the weapons and fired a shot into the air. But Matsumoto approached the officer saying "shoot me" and the officer fired another shot, aiming for his leg, according to the police.

The woman, a resident of the apartment building, told the police that she did not know Matsumoto, although he claims to live there. She is believed to have been attacked suddenly by him after she finished taking out trash to the complex's garbage bins, the police said.

"We determined that the police officer's use of a handgun was appropriate in the execution of his duties," said Naoki Honda, deputy chief of the Suminoe police station, which has jurisdiction over the area.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good policing in bringing this horrible psychopath down before he could injure more people. Hopefully he is locked away for a very long time.

I just hope that the poor woman recovers.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

In a crowded city, he fired a shot into the air!?! That could have resulted in a fatality somewhere else.

Is this a common police strategy in Japan!?

Firing guns in the air is extremely dangerous. A bullet can travel as high as a few kilometres skyward, and, depending on the calibre of ammunition, can fall as fast as 500 feet per second, which is more than enough to penetrate the human skull.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

In a crowded city, he fired a shot into the air!?! That could have resulted in a fatality somewhere else.

Outside an apartment building in Suminoe at 6am - not so crowded.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

and fired a shot into the air

That is not a good thing to do. Where did the bullet eventually land?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

