Knife-wielding man shot dead by police officer in Toyama

A police officer fatally shot a 38-year-old unemployed man who was wielding a knife on a street in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said they received a call from a woman in distress, but the call was cut off. About 10 minutes later, they received another call from the woman's neighbor. The neighbor told police the woman had come to her house, asking her to call 110 because her son was acting violently.

When two police officers arrived at the house, a man, later identified as Yuji Koda, came outside, brandishing a knife. Police said he threatened to stab them and they ordered him twice to drop the knife.

However, Koda refused and kept coming at them, at which point one of the officers, a man in his 60s, fired one shot at Koda, hitting him in the chest. He was taken to hospital where he died 45 minutes after arrival.

