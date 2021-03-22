Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Knife-wielding man shot dead by police officer in Toyama

1 Comment
TOYAMA

A police officer fatally shot a 38-year-old unemployed man who was wielding a knife on a street in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said they received a call from a woman in distress, but the call was cut off. About 10 minutes later, they received another call from the woman's neighbor. The neighbor told police the woman had come to her house, asking her to call 110 because her son was acting violently.

When two police officers arrived at the house, a man, later identified as Yuji Koda, came outside, brandishing a knife. Police said he threatened to stab them and they ordered him twice to drop the knife.

However, Koda refused and kept coming at them, at which point one of the officers, a man in his 60s, fired one shot at Koda, hitting him in the chest. He was taken to hospital where he died 45 minutes after arrival.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Who not shooting him in the legs. Is there no rule?

I assume giving a warning twice, the police had enough time to anticipate.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog