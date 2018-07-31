Knife-wielding man subdued by police and Yamato deliveryman after slashing woman

Screenshot of knife-wielding suspect being subdued in Toritsu Daigaku neighborhood in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 31.

Police in Tokyo on Monday arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest after he slashed a woman who was riding a bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. near Toritsu-Daigaku Station in Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect attacked the woman cyclist, who is in her 60s, and then began walking along a street, brandishing a knife.

Witnesses called police and two officers, one a policewoman, rushed to the scene. The policewoman called out to the man to drop his knife while the policeman approached him from behind. However, the man started shouting and grabbed the policeman’s baton and swung it at him.

As the two struggled, a third man – a deliveryman for Yamato Transport – joined in the fracas and helped subdue the suspect with a few punches.

Police said the woman cyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect has so far not given any motive for his actions and has been rambling incomprehensibly, police said.

