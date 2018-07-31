Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Screenshot of knife-wielding suspect being subdued in Toritsu Daigaku neighborhood in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 31. Photo: YouTube/odachan
crime

Knife-wielding man subdued by police and Yamato deliveryman after slashing woman

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo on Monday arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest after he slashed a woman who was riding a bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. near Toritsu-Daigaku Station in Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect attacked the woman cyclist, who is in her 60s, and then began walking along a street, brandishing a knife.

Witnesses called police and two officers, one a policewoman, rushed to the scene. The policewoman called out to the man to drop his knife while the policeman approached him from behind. However, the man started shouting and grabbed the policeman’s baton and swung it at him.

As the two struggled, a third man – a deliveryman for Yamato Transport – joined in the fracas and helped subdue the suspect with a few punches.

Police said the woman cyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect has so far not given any motive for his actions and has been rambling incomprehensibly, police said.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

The female police officer's baton hits were very ineffective; seemed more like she was dusting the guy.

The police department should hire the Yamato guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Go Yamato!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel