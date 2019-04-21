Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The scene of an accident where a public bus hit pedestrians in Kobe on Sunday Photo: KYODO
Kobe city bus hits several pedestrians; one dead

KOBE

A public bus hit pedestrians on Sunday in the city of Kobe in western Japan, killing one man and injuring at least seven others.

The bus driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

The city's fire department said it received an emergency call around 2 p.m. about the accident involving the city-run bus that occurred on a route near JR Sannomiya Station.

"The bus suddenly accelerated and hit people," local police quoted the 64-year-old driver.

Of the seven injured, one person was showing no vital signs, the police said, adding that the man who died is believed to be in his 20s.

