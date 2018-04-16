Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kochi City gov't official arrested for taking out garbage, while naked

KOCHI

Police in Kochi City have arrested a 49-year-old local government official on charges of indecent exposure after he took the garbage out of his apartment, while naked.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on Monday outside an apartment building in Asahimachi 3-chome, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, Kenichi Kuroiwa, is currently employed as the chief of the Property Management Division at Kochi City Hall.

Police said that this year, there had been several sightings of a man walking naked in the area some mornings. Police began patrolling the area and apprehended Kuroiwa.

Police said Kuroiwa told them he couldn’t be bothered getting dressed just to take out the trash so early in the morning.

"Police said Kuroiwa told them he couldn’t be bothered getting dressed just to take out the trash so early in the morning."

So he leaves his junk out all the time? It takes TWO SECONDS or less to put on even a pair of boxers. Hope he gets fired, and fined.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

