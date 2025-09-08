Kumamoto cafe manager goes on trial for attempted murder of 3 women employees

A 31-year-old man went on trial Monday for the attempted murder of three women who worked for him at a concept cafe in Kumamoto City last year.

According to the indictment read out at the Kumamoto District Court, Kimiaki Nara, who managed the cafe, is accused of stabbing the three women, aged 19 to 21, at around 9:15 a.m. on March 22, 2024, in the basement floor of a building where the cafe is located, Sankei Shimbun reported.

During the opening session, Nara admitted to the charge.

The prosecution claimed that Nara became angry with the women who had expressed their intention to quit. The indictment said he called the women to the cafe and stabbed them repeatedly with a kitchen knife.

The court heard that a passerby called police to say that a man holding a kitchen knife with blood on it was standing on the sidewalk.

The victims were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds to their face, neck, and abdomen. The women suffered wounds that took up to three months o recover from.

The defense argued that Nara was under immense mental stress due to long working hours.

The verdict will be announced on Sept 17.

