 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Kumamoto cafe manager goes on trial for attempted murder of 3 women employees

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

A 31-year-old man went on trial Monday for the attempted murder of three women who worked for him at a concept cafe in Kumamoto City last year.

According to the indictment read out at the Kumamoto District Court, Kimiaki Nara, who managed the cafe, is accused of stabbing the three women, aged 19 to 21, at around 9:15 a.m. on March 22, 2024, in the basement floor of a building where the cafe is located, Sankei Shimbun reported.

During the opening session, Nara admitted to the charge.

The prosecution claimed that Nara became angry with the women who had expressed their intention to quit. The indictment said he called the women to the cafe and stabbed them repeatedly with a kitchen knife.

The court heard that a passerby called police to say that a man holding a kitchen knife with blood on it was standing on the sidewalk.

The victims were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds to their face, neck, and abdomen. The women suffered wounds that took up to three months o recover from.

The defense argued that Nara was under immense mental stress due to long working hours.

The verdict will be announced on Sept 17.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog