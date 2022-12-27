Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Kumamoto prefectural assembly member allegedly threatens to kill taxi driver

1 Comment
KUMAMOTO

A taxi company in Kumamoto City plans to file a criminal complaint with police after a Kumamoto prefectural member allegedly threatened to kill a driver on Dec 24.

During a press conference on Sunday, the assembly member, Nobuo Ide, 63, explained that he objected to the taxi driver after he began driving in the wrong direction, Kyodo News reported. Additionally, Ide stated that he “didn’t remember” any words exchanged and that he “accidentally kicked the driver’s seat” while shifting the position of his legs.

According to footage from the taxi’s dash cam, Ide got into the taxi at around 8 p.m. on Christmas eve. After instructing the driver “to turn right,” Ide called him “an idiot” and threatened “to kill” the cabby several minutes later. The dash cam then records a loud bang after the heated altercation.

The taxi company said the driver recalled that Ide appeared intoxicated and made threatening statements after noticing he was heading in a different direction from his home.

In August, Ide received public criticism for another incident when he smoked in a non-smoking area at Koshien Stadium.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

What a silly sausage.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo