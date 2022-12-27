Kumamoto prefectural assembly member allegedly threatens to kill taxi driver

A taxi company in Kumamoto City plans to file a criminal complaint with police after a Kumamoto prefectural member allegedly threatened to kill a driver on Dec 24.

During a press conference on Sunday, the assembly member, Nobuo Ide, 63, explained that he objected to the taxi driver after he began driving in the wrong direction, Kyodo News reported. Additionally, Ide stated that he “didn’t remember” any words exchanged and that he “accidentally kicked the driver’s seat” while shifting the position of his legs.

According to footage from the taxi’s dash cam, Ide got into the taxi at around 8 p.m. on Christmas eve. After instructing the driver “to turn right,” Ide called him “an idiot” and threatened “to kill” the cabby several minutes later. The dash cam then records a loud bang after the heated altercation.

The taxi company said the driver recalled that Ide appeared intoxicated and made threatening statements after noticing he was heading in a different direction from his home.

In August, Ide received public criticism for another incident when he smoked in a non-smoking area at Koshien Stadium.

© Japan Today