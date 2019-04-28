Kyodo News employee arrested for breaking vehicle side mirror

A 46-year-old man working for Kyodo News was arrested for allegedly damaging a vehicle in Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Sunday.

Koji Morofushi, an administrative worker at the news agency, is suspected of breaking the side mirror of the vehicle, which was parked near his home in the city of Yokohama, on Saturday night.

Morofushi, who had been drinking at home, told the police that he was drunk at the time and does not remember what happened.

A local resident saw a man kicking the vehicle and called the police.

Kyodo News said it regrets the arrest of one of its employees and will deal with the matter severely.

© KYODO