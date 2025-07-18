Kyoto Animation arson marks 6th anniversary with death penalty finalized

A memorial service is held on Friday to honor the victims of the 2019 arson attack on a Kyoto Animation C. studio in Kyoto.

Kyoto Animation Co held a memorial on Friday to honor the 36 victims of the 2019 arson attack, with families renewing the memories of their loved ones on the anniversary day that came months after the assailant dropped an appeal to overturn his death sentence.

"Works that have been left (by the victims) are still moving the hearts of many people. You have clearly made a mark on the world, and we are proud of that," a representative of the families said in a message read out in a ceremony at the site in Kyoto where the burned down No. 1 Studio once stood.

About 150 people, including bereaved family members and Kyoto Animation President Hideaki Hatta, attended the event that was held privately. A total of 36 sunflowers -- the same number of the victims -- were laid at an altar under a tent.

The deadly attack delivered a heavy blow to Kyoto Animation, often referred to as "KyoAni" and known worldwide for producing hit anime works including "K-On!" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya."

Hatta said in his speech at the ceremony that he feels the absence of the victims as their peers continue their work.

The company, as it did last year, asked fans to refrain from coming to the site of the studio on the day of the anniversary. But it expressed its appreciation for their continued support.

The assailant, Shinji Aoba, 47, was sentenced to death by the Kyoto District Court in January 2024 for the arson that triggered one of Japan's worst mass murder cases, after the court found him mentally competent to be held accountable for his crimes. Aside from those killed, 32 others suffered injuries of various degrees.

The capital punishment was finalized after Aoba submitted documents to drop his appeal in January this year, but his lawyers contested the validity.

In July last year, Kyoto Animation set up a monument to remember the victims at a park in Uji, a city in Kyoto Prefecture where the company's headquarters is located. It also plans to build a monument at the site of the No. 1 Studio.

