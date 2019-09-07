Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Kyoto Animation arsonist will live but still hasn't been formally arrested

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio in Kyoto on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. The list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.”

The 41-year-old Aoba sustained severe burns to his entire body, and has remained hospitalized since the day of the attack. His medical recovery is progressing, and doctors have now upgraded his status, saying that his life is no longer in jeopardy.

However, Aoba is reportedly still unable to verbally communicate, and is yet to be formally placed under arrest, despite a warrant having been issued several weeks ago. In order for the warrant to be executed, doctors must judge that Aoba will be able to withstand the conditions at a criminal detention facility, and it is expected to still be some time before his recovery reaches that stage.

As such, it’s likely to be a long wait until Aoba is held accountable for his actions.

Source: FNN Prime via Yahoo! Japan News via Jin

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Mental illness issues could make death penalty impossible for Kyoto Animation arsonist

-- Kyoto Animation arsonist sent more than one novel to company as part of annual writing contest

-- Kyoto Animation president wants to turn site of arson attack into memorial park for victims

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo