crime

Kyoto Animation murder suspect to undergo additional psychiatric tests

0 Comments
KYOTO

The Kyoto District Court has ordered further psychiatric tests for Shinji Aoba to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial for murder and arson. Aoba, 43, was indicted last December over an arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co studio in July 2019 in which 36 people were killed and 33 others injured.

Last year, after being released from hospital, Aoba underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was found to be mentally competent. However, the latest ruling, approved by the Kyoto District Court on Tuesday, was requested by Aoba’s defense attorney, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to officials, the latest evaluation has already begun and will be completed during an undisclosed time frame. In addition to delays in the pretrial arrangement proceeding to narrow down the key issues, this has caused the trial date to be further delayed.

Aoba suffered severe burns in the arson attack and was arrested in May 2020 after sufficiently recovering from his injuries.

Aoba, who has a history of mental illness, has accused Kyoto Animation of stealing his novel.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
They still didn't hang him yet? Do it quick.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Dragging this one out, aren't they?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

