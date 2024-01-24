Kyoto arson defendant's doctor calls for ways to resolve isolation

The doctor who saved the life of the defendant in the fatal 2019 Kyoto Animation arson has said he hopes the case spurs a discussion on ways to resolve isolation in society ahead of Thursday's ruling.

Suffering severe burns himself, defendant Shinji Aoba, 45, was in a critical state when he was brought to a hospital in Osaka Prefecture where Takahiro Ueda then worked, two days after the attack on July 18, 2019, that killed 36 and seriously injured 32 people.

In the incident, deemed one of Japan's worst-ever mass murder cases, Aoba entered a Kyoto Animation Co. studio and used gasoline to start a fire. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty, while his defense argues he should be acquitted or receive a reduced sentence due to diminished capacity caused by his delusions.

Although there was some hesitation, Ueda was determined to treat the patient with his team of around 20 staff, believing, "to bring the truth to light, he cannot be allowed to escape through death," the 52-year-old doctor said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

As a result of the effort by the team at Kindai University Hospital, Aoba regained consciousness the following month.

With police officers present throughout his care, Ueda could not ask him about the incident. His chance finally came that November, in a medical vehicle transporting Aoba to another hospital.

"I've no choice but to feel regret," Aoba was quoted as telling Ueda. When the doctor further asked him why he carried out the attack, Aoba replied that he had been "pushed into a corner."

Aoba also said that he "wouldn't have done it" had he met people like those at the hospital who cared for him before the attack, according to Ueda.

Concluding he had glimpsed Aoba's true feelings, Ueda said that he realized there is an urgent need to tackle isolation in Japanese society.

Since the trial at the Kyoto District Court began in September last year, a picture has emerged of a man who was abused by his father and refused to interact with others despite struggling with life's hardships.

"His was a particular kind of upbringing, but he isn't the only one out there. We have to consider the possibility that this could happen even in the communities we live in," said Ueda, currently a professor at Tottori University Hospital's Emergency and Critical Care Medical Center.

With the focus of the trial centering on whether he can be held criminally responsible and if the death penalty should be applied, however, Ueda says he has been frustrated by the lack of momentum toward figuring out how to prevent what caused the incident.

Having fulfilled his duty as a doctor to save Aoba's life so that he could face justice, Ueda says he hopes society will learn the lessons of the attack and move the debate forward on stopping such a thing from happening again.

© KYODO