Kyoto arson suspect may have posted hostile comments against studio

The suspect in a deadly arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co studio in July may have posted hostile comments against the production company online last fall, messages posted on a bulletin board showed Thursday.

Some of the anonymous comments posted between last September and November read, "KyoAni rejected my manuscript," and "I will storm into KyoAni with explosives." The studio is affectionately called KyoAni by anime fans.

It is not clear whether those comments were posted by Shinji Aoba, 41, who has admitted to carrying out the July 18 attack that killed 35 workers of the studio. He has alleged the company "stole a novel," and claims his ideas have been plagiarized.

The internet message board also showed comments such as "KyoAni betrayed me," and "I will never forgive you guys for stealing my idea." Another post also claimed that "the first plagiarism I witnessed was the movie of K-On!"

"K-On!," which depicts the everyday lives of high school girl members of a music club, is one of many popular animation works produced by the studio.

Police have been investigating a smartphone and laptop confiscated from the apartment of Aoba, who has been hospitalized with severe burns, to find connections between the posted comments and the suspect, investigative sources said.

A lawyer representing the studio has said a person named Shinji Aoba had submitted his work to a writing contest run by the company, but the piece did not pass the competition's preliminary stage.

It remains unconfirmed whether the person who made the submission is the same Aoba as the suspect, but the studio is "certain there were no identical aspects or similarities between its works (and the submitted piece)," the lawyer said.

One of the online posts also said, "I went to jail." Aoba had been imprisoned for robbing a convenience store in 2012.

Following his release in January 2016, he lived in a rehabilitation facility in Saitama for around half a year before moving to an apartment.

As Thursday marked two weeks since the arson attack, many anime fans visited the studio, offering flowers and prayers near the gutted building.

"Whenever I see the end credits (of Kyoto Animation's products), I am shocked as I wonder how many of the staff have died. I check the latest news" about the incident, said a 25-year-old man from the city of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan.

On July 18, Aoba is believed to have purchased and carried to the studio 40 liters of gasoline in two cans on a cart, entered the building in Kyoto's Fushimi Ward screaming "Die!" and ignited about 10 liters of the fuel.

