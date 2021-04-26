Kyoto police investigating cream puff attack on Bentley

By SoraNews24

At about 10:30 p.m. in Kyoto City, a 30-year-old man who was working late left his office only to find his prized Bentley vandalized. All across the rear windshield was the delectably gooey components of a cream puff, also known as “choux cream” (シュークリーム) in Japan.

“It smelled terribly sweet,” he told media, “There was a cream puff wrapper in the trash can by the vending machine in front of the office, so I understood right away.”

He checked the security footage of the building and caught the two young perpetrators in the act. Although one person was hidden from view, his shadow was easily visible in the footage while the other man could be seen holding and hurling the pastry violently at the 15-million-yen car.

▼ A news report showing the cream-puff attack

Gross as it already is, this act went far beyond sugar and milk. After cleaning off the rear windshield, the owner found a small chip in the glass about the size of a baby’s fingernail. “I think there was something hard like a stone in it,” he said, “I was pretty shocked.”

Readers of the news were also shocked and disgusted at such a wanton disrespect for good food.

“What a waste of a cream puff…”

“What kind of person would have a cream puff in their hand and not eat it?”

“This is just senseless…”

“That is one person who will not be delighted by the taste of a cream puff.”

“This is offensive to cream puff lovers.”

“What drives someone to do something like that?”

Then there’s also the question of why someone would put a filthy stone in something as sweet and pure as a cream puff. If you’re going to throw a stone, then why not just throw a stone? Also, in the camera footage it looked as if the men were recording themselves, possibly to make a “wacky” video of their perverted destruction of food for social media.

We also can’t rule out that there may have been some foreign body already in the cream puff when it was purchased from an undisclosed nearby convenience store.

Source: FNN Prime Online, Hachima Kiko

