Kyoto police officer arrested for swindling Y11.8 million from elderly man

A 38-year-old Kyoto police officer has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after he visited the home of a man in his 70s and promised “to hold on to (the victim’s) cash, withdrawn from a bank, for safekeeping.”

According to Kyoto prefectural police, the incident occurred last November, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Takahashi is suspected of swindling 11.8 million yen from his victim, who lives in Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward.

To deal with the increasing number of scams in which people pretending to be an elderly person’s relative, call them and ask for cash, saying they are in financial trouble, police have requested financial institutions to implement special anti-fraud measures, which include notifying them when an elderly client withdraws a hefty amount of cash.

Last Nov 8, the man in his 70s withdrew 5 million yen in cash over the counter. The bank contacted the local police. Takahashi, who was on duty that day, was asked to go and check on the man. Takahashi visited the man’s residence and told him it might be safer if he kept the money for the man at the police station. On Nov 14, Takahashi contacted the bank and said it would be alright if Takahashi made another withdrawal. The next day, Takahashi convinced the man to withdraw another 6.8 million yen in cash and give it to him for safekeeping.

Police said Takahashi claims to have spent most of the money on investments, but denies having any intention to swindle the [victim out of] cash. He said he just borrowed the money.

