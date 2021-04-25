Lawmaker's secretary arrested for attempted murder of friend in Osaka

A state-paid secretary of a Diet member was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to murder an acquaintance in Osaka Prefecture by hitting him with a car and later beating him up, local police said.

Keita Narimatsu, 31, secretary to Japan Innovation Party lawmaker Mizuho Umemura, was quoted by the House of Councillors member as saying, "There is no doubt that I hit him (with my car), but I had no intention of killing him."

Narimatsu is suspected of trying to kill his childhood friend by hitting him with his car on a street in Sakai around 2:45 a.m. Sunday after getting into an argument with him while drinking alcohol with others at his friend's home earlier in the evening.

His friend, 31, sustained light injuries to his head and legs, the police said. Narimatsu was sent to prosecutors on Monday.

According to the police, Narimatsu left the friend's house once but later returned and hit him with his car, then got out of the vehicle and began beating and kicking him before leaving the scene.

The police plan to investigate whether Narimatsu was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The friend initially called police to report he had been in a traffic accident but told police officers who came to the scene he had gotten into a small fight. He later told police Narimatsu had hit him with a car, the police said.

Narimatsu is also a son-in-law of Yasuyuki Yokokura, prefectural assembly member of the regional political group Osaka Ishin no Kai, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Umemura said in a Twitter post, "I am sincerely sorry. I would like to apologize again once the details of the incident are disclosed."

Umemura, a former newscaster, was elected as an upper house lawmaker in 2019 as a member of the Japan Innovation Party.

© KYODO