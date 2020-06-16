Lawmaker's secretary found guilty in election bribery case

A court on Tuesday sentenced an aide to a Japanese lawmaker at the center of an election scandal to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years, for illegally paying election campaigners last summer, a decision that will most likely cost the ruling Liberal Democratic Party member her seat in parliament.

The Hiroshima District Court found Hiroshi Tatemichi, 54, guilty of paying a total of around 2.04 million yen ($19,000) to 14 members of Anri Kawai's campaign staff between July 19 and 23 last year, exceeding the daily legal limit of 15,000 yen each.

In a related move, Kawai and her husband, former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, both at the center of a vote buying scandal in the House of Councillors election, have decided to leave the LDP led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to party sources.

The 46-year-old will lose her seat representing the Hiroshima constituency once Tatemichi's jail term is finalized, and the court recognizes the prosecutors' request for the application of guilt by association to the election law.

Their departures are another setback for Abe, who is struggling to regain public trust in his administration since coming under fire for its coronavirus response and a gambling scandal by a top prosecutor during a state of emergency. Abe has close ties with Katsuyuki Kawai, trusting him as a foreign policy adviser.

In handing down the ruling against Tatemichi, Presiding Judge Atsushi Tomita said the defendant "impaired the fairness of a national election" and that a "punishment by fine is not heavy enough."

The prosecutors had sought 18 months in prison for the state-paid secretary in violation of the Public Offices Election Law.

During his trial, Tatemichi admitted he gave "illegal rewards" to campaigners during the House of Councillors election. His defense team argued he should be punished by a fine, because he was not involved in determining the amount of the rewards and only played a supportive role.

Katsuyuki Kawai, 57, known as a confidant of Abe, stepped down as justice chief in October, about a month after assuming his first ministerial post, after the scandal involving his wife's staff members emerged. His close aide, who was involved in Anri Kawai's campaign, also stands trial over the case involving the election campaign payment.

The prosecutors, who are seeking to press charges against the Kawais on suspicion of giving out cash to local politicians and supporters during the upper house election campaign, plan to question them possibly on Thursday, a day after the current parliament session ends, according to sources close to the matter.

Lawmakers have special immunity from arrest while the Diet is in session.

During several rounds of voluntary questioning, the couple has denied the vote buying allegations, according to the sources.

