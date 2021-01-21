Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former justice minister's wife gets suspended sentence for vote-buying

0 Comments
TOKYO

A court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying.

Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper house of parliament.

Katsuyuki, under trial separately, has long had close ties to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is struggling with falling poll numbers, and his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who resigned last year.

Anri, 47, was sentenced to a jail term of one year and four months, suspended for five years, the Tokyo District Court said.

Prosecutors said in a statement at the time the Kawais were arrested that they had paid 1.7 million yen to five people in 2019 to help Anri win her seat, while separately, Katsuyuki had paid 27.31 million yen to 103 people to help her get elected.

At the time of their arrest, Katsuyuki denied any wrongdoing while Anri declined to comment on the advice of her lawyer.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo