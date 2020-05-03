Lawyer arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday.

According to police, Tsutomu Kawano, a lawyer residing in Kita Ward, was driving home from a night out when his vehicle rear-ended a car that was waiting at a red light in Shimogyo Ward at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Kawano immediately contacted the police and reported the accident. When officers arrived at the scene, they administered a breathalyzer test on the lawyer and detected a blood alcohol level above the legal limits.

The driver in the rear-ended car, a 50-year-old man, suffered no visible injuries, police said.

