Lawyer for Ghosn slams 'outrageous' rules on seeing wife

A lawyer for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has slammed "outrageous" restrictions on his client's ability to see his wife, and predicted the tycoon's trial will not start for at least a year.
In an interview with AFP, Takashi Takano revealed that Japan's top court this week backed a lower court's decision to restrict Ghosn's access to his wife Carole under the terms of his bail.
The former Nissan chief was bailed for a second time on April 25 and is now preparing for trial on four charges of financial misconduct ranging from concealing part of his salary, to using Nissan funds for personal expenses.
The tough terms of his bail mean he needs court permission to visit his wife Carole, whom prosecutors believe has made contact with people involved in the case against the tycoon.
Ghosn applied for permission shortly after his release, but was denied.
His lawyers separately filed an appeal to overturn the restrictions altogether, but the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected that appeal, Takano said.
"It's inhumane. It's outrageous, even by Japanese standards," Takano said. The longtime attorney said it was the first time in his career he had seen a court ban a client from seeing their spouse.
"It's very rare," he said at an interview in his Tokyo office, arguing that the restrictions violate the U.N.'s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
"This is a clear violation of our own constitution as well as a violation of the human rights treaty, which our government ratified... (a) long time ago," he added.
Ghosn's case has gripped observers inside Japan and internationally since his dramatic Nov 19 arrest as he stepped off his private jet in Tokyo. He was detained for 108 days as prosecutors investigated financial misconduct allegations and then charged him with three counts.
He finally won bail for the first time in March, agreeing to conditions including living in a court-appointed residence monitored by cameras. But when prosecutors leveled a fresh allegation against him in April, he was rearrested and spent another 21 days at the Kosuge detention center before winning bail a second time.
Ghosn is due to attend his first pre-trial meeting with judges and prosecutors on Thursday as part of procedures dealing with evidence and arguments ahead of a trial, Takano said.
"There are four indictments and those cases are a little bit complicated," he said.
"And this process will last, I think, at least one more year" before the trial begins, he added.
Ghosn denies all the charges against him, and has vowed to "vigorously defend himself against these baseless accusations," Takano said, adding he "fully expects to be vindicated".
He argues the allegations against him are the result of a "plot" by Nissan executives who were opposed to his plans to bring the Japanese firm closer to its alliance partner Renault.
Ghosn has been stripped of his leadership positions at Nissan, Renault and the third firm in the auto alliance, Mitsubishi Motors.
Takano said the 65-year-old was in "good fighting spirits" but that his health appeared fragile.
"He looks depressed and he is so disappointed to know that he could not communicate with his wife," Takano said.
"His mental as well as physical condition looks not so good now," Takano said without elaborating.© 2019 AFP
10 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
Ridiculous.
Okibum
Why doesn't the UN step in? This is absolutely ridiculous!!!
ksteer
Why is this ridiculous by any means? His wife is expected of contacting people involved in the case on his behalf. That means potential tampering of evidence and also that he was potentially using her to get around his bail restrictions. This was brought on by himself and her.
Strangerland
It was? What crime was he convicted of?
Or are you presuming guilt?
papigiulio
It's about time someone said this, even though it should've been said way sooner. This whole case stinks. And one year before the first court hearing is ridiculous. Again more outrage is needed, because if this becomes the norm, we are all doomed.
ksteer
You don't have to be convicted of a crime to break your bail conditions... Im presuming innocence until proven guilty, but there is quite a bit of evidence that says he broke his bail conditions via his wife. The Japanese courts also seem to agree with me so...
Okibum
There is no proof he has committed a crime! 6 months have passed by and they have 0 evidence! So yes, it is absolutely ridiculous to prevent him from seeing his spouse.
ksteer
As mentioned before, its a preventative measure as part of his bail conditions. You don't have to be convicted of a crime to have conditions on your bail. The other option is that he just doesn't get bail. Bail is decided entirely by the courts based on perceived potential to tamper with evidence, reoffend etc. In this case, they think that he is likely to use his wife to tamper evidence = no seeing wife without permission.
Regarding the evidence they have, if they had evidence they wouldn't be telling you or me, or anyone in public. That's how trials get tainted..
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Totally ridiculous, not allowing his wife to visit him ???. Very much against human rights. No one can forgive such mean actions. Is it not enough that he had to bring Nissan out of bankruptcy , helped a Japanese company and betrayed by his Japanese co-workers ???. From the example of this case, I am sure no foreigners will ever help Japan with real heart anymore unless such action are retracted.
ksteer
But I digress, its damn near impossible to teach the general population about how the law works... That's why there are lawyers. If you don't understand the law, you don't have a right to be outraged at things like this. Its like when people complain about elections but didnt actually vote. Read the law, understand how it works, and then if you don't agree with it, say something. But I've argued too much with people who lack the knowledge, or will to understand how the law works.