Ghosn's lawyer clarifies bail conditions

A lawyer for Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was taken back into custody last week, has outlined the conditions for his initial release on bail in an effort to clarify what he called incorrect speculation in the Japanese media.
Ghosn, accused of financial misconduct, was arrested in November, but released in March. He was detained again on fresh allegations on Thursday.
It is unusual in Japan for a suspect who cleared bail to be arrested again.
Takashi Takano listed the conditions in a blog post late Saturday, which include restricting Ghosn to using only one computer, which is in his lawyer's office, and one cellphone. It's the first time such conditions, set by the Tokyo District Court, were disclosed in detail.
Ghosn, 65, who led Nissan for two decades, has said he is innocent.
The conditions also said Ghosn must turn over his passport, have a camera monitoring his apartment doorway and keep a record of his phone calls and people he meets, besides his family and lawyers, Takano said.
Ghosn is forbidden from fleeing or tampering with evidence, and from meeting some people, including Greg Kelly, a Nissan Motor Co board member suspected of collaborating with Ghosn, Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and others who may be witnesses in the case, he said.
The Tokyo District Court has approved his detention through April 14. His legal team is seeking to overturn that, arguing he already cleared the conditions for his release. The detention can be extended if the court approves the prosecutors' request.
Prosecutors say the latest allegations are separate from the earlier charges, and Ghosn may tamper with evidence. Ghosn's legal team argues that prosecutors have already raided Ghosn's homes and taken everything.
While prosecutors can interrogate Ghosn daily at Tokyo Detention Center, Ghosn's time to work on his defense with his lawyers will become limited.
Japan has been criticized for long detentions without convictions, dubbed "hostage justice." Critics say it tends to lead to false confessions.
Ghosn has been charged with falsifying securities documents and with having Nissan shoulder personal investment losses. The latest allegations center around Ghosn diverting a portion of money paid by a Nissan subsidiary to an Oman dealership business.
Ghosn says the compensation, which was for his retirement, was never decided or paid, the investment losses were never suffered and the payments were for legitimate services.
The date for his trial has not been set and is likely to be months away.
Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, is holding a shareholders' meeting Monday to get approval to oust Ghosn from its board.
semperfi
.
He tweeted.
.
His lawyer, Hironaka, conceded that he did not know where the tweet originated - though it was was not from the lawyers office.
.
Carole fleeing Japan simply to avoid procedural interrogation ( given that she is CEO of some of the dummy companies) will not sit well for Ghosn either.
.
Chip Star
Mrs. Ghosn was correct to leave Japan because she wouldn't get a fair shake with the "justice" system here, as we are all witnessing in the treatment of Mr. Ghosn.
semperfi
@ chipstar
.
Listen her name kept coming up as CEO for some of the Dummy companies Ghosn set up - at least over 10 of them -
.
He was siphoning Renault-Nissan funds into these companies for personal and family gain.
.
It would have been grossly remiss if the prosecutors would not want to question her about what she knew.
.
Nevertheless if the prosecution has enough to charge her, they can have her extradited or get Interpol involved. {There is no safe haven for international crime}.
Moreover running to France was somewhat of a poorly judged and precipitous act, bc the French are not welcoming her with open arms.
.
RENAULT is investigating all of this as well; the Finance Ministry in running audits to ensure Ghosn did not evade taxes - and - likely US will follow as some of the dummy companies Carole is CEO are based in the USA.
..
Likely, Carlos and Carole l colluded.
.
Educator60
Did the lawyer not include clarification of whether the bail conditions allowed Ghosn to use the Internet? This article doesn’t mention that.