Lawyer who led defense of ongoing 1966 murder case dies at 82

Katsuhiko Nishijima, a lawyer who led the defense team for a death-row inmate accused of a 1966 quadruple murder in central Japan in an ongoing case, has died at 82, sources related to the matter said.

Registering as lawyer in 1965 after graduating from Chuo University, Nishijima practiced mostly criminal defense and was known for handling multiple "closed door" cases, in which succeeded in appealing for retrials or have cases dismissed due to false charges.

The native of Fukuoka Prefecture, who died on Jan 7, was widely known for representing Iwao Hakamata, who was arrested for murdering the senior managing director of the firm where he worked, as well as the director's wife and two of their children.

Hakamata's death sentence was finalized in 1980, but he was freed in 2014 after the Shizuoka District Court decided to suspend that sentence and reopen the case.

In 2018, the Tokyo High Court scrapped the Shizuoka court's decision, leading the defense team to file an appeal to the Supreme Court. The case was then sent back to the Tokyo High Court, which reversed course and ordered a retrial last March.

Nishijima was also known for being on the defense teams for Japan's first "posthumous retrial," and a 1954 case in Shizuoka Prefecture where the defendant was acquitted in a retrial, after initially being sentenced to death for the murder of a 6-year-old girl.

Nishijima continued working into his later years, attending court in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank.

