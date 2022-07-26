Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Lawyer requests suspect's release from custody after COVID infection

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A lawyer for a suspect in police custody in Nagoya has asked for the man's temporary release, claiming his continued detention and denial of treatment after being infected with the coronavirus constitutes a "human rights violation."

The request filed Tuesday with the Nagoya District Court concerns a 47-year-old man who was arrested earlier this month over a gambling-related case. After testing positive for the virus, he has been kept in a police detention center used as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

The lawyer is demanding that the suspect be released temporarily and sent to a facility such as a hotel to isolate, given that the lawyer has been informed no treatment or medication would be provided in detention unless the man develops severe symptoms, such as pneumonia.

"It's our understanding that we are taking proper anti-infection measures at the instruction of a public health center," an Aichi prefectural police official said, adding that detainees will "see a doctor as needed if their symptoms worsen."

According to the lawyer, the man was arrested on July 13 for allegedly selling "points" used in online casinos, and a court approved his detention at a police station the following day.

The suspect developed a fever on Monday and subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. He was later transferred to the police detention facility for infected detainees, the lawyer said.

According to the lawyer's court plea and accompanying statement, the suspect has been paired with another patient in a tiny cell, leaving him "extremely anxious as his cellmate is just lying on a mattress."

Japan is currently experiencing a seventh wave of coronavirus infections, making an increase in new infections among suspects and defendants in police and other custody more likely.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo