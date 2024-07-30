 Japan Today
crime

LDP lawmaker's office searched over alleged salary fraud

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese prosecutors searched the office and residence of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Megumi Hirose in Tokyo on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the state by claiming salary expenses for a secretary who performed no duties.

The searches came after the weekly Shukan Shincho reported the allegations in March. The LDP, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has already been rattled by a high-profile fundraising scandal involving some of its factions.

Hirose acknowledged that her home in the capital's Bunkyo Ward was searched by prosecutors and said she would deal with the matter after carefully examining it.

When the allegations first surfaced, Hirose, a first-term House of Councillors lawmaker representing Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, denied them in a statement on her website, saying they were "groundless" and that the secretary was indeed working.

The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, declined to comment on the case, noting the investigation was ongoing.

The 58-year-old lawyer-turned-politician also came under fire earlier this year after the same magazine revealed that she had had an extramarital affair.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

