Lead singer of pop group AAA arrested over assault

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested Naoya Urata, lead singer of the six-member pop group AAA, on suspicion of assault.

Urata, 36, is accused of assaulting the 20-year-old woman by slapping her face outside a convenience store in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported.

Urata has denied the charge, saying he was drunk at the time and doesn’t remember anything, police said.

According to police, Urata asked the woman, whom he did not know, if she would like to go for a drink with him. He told her: “I am AAA,” police said. When the woman declined his offer, Urata allegedly slapped her face with his open hand and left.

After the incident, the woman notified police who identified Urata from surveillance camera footage and eyewitness accounts.

Urata, who was released on bail Sunday, appeared at a news conference in the afternoon. Wearing a black suit, he bowed deeply and said he was sorry for any trouble he had caused. He said that before the incident, he had been drinking wine and whisky with friends until about 4 a.m. He said he could not remember the incident.

AAA, which was formed in 2005, is managed by major entertainment company Avex Trax. Urata made his debut in 2009.

